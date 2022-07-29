Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released a map showing the track of a tornado that touched down in eastern Ontario last Sunday. (Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project/Twitter) Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released a map showing the track of a tornado that touched down in eastern Ontario last Sunday. (Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina