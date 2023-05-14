Sunny Sunday in Ottawa with a risk of frost overnight

People enjoy a sunny weekend on William Street in the ByWard Market. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) People enjoy a sunny weekend on William Street in the ByWard Market. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina