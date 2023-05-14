Sunny Sunday in Ottawa with a risk of frost overnight

Another sunny day is in store for the nation’s capital but the cooler nights are still with us.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes just a few clouds on Sunday and a high of 17 C. The UV index is 6, or high.

Overnight, the temperature could drop to a low of 3 C with a risk of frost.

Monday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 24 C.

There is a good chance of showers in the forecast Tuesday. High 16 C.

Sunny conditions return Wednesday with a high of 15 C.