Sunny and hot Saturday in the forecast for Ottawa
A hot and humid weekend is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for the humidex to make it feel like 37 degrees today, and 36 degrees on Sunday.
Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud today, with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. High 30.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 16.
A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 29 C.
The outlook for Monday is cloudy with a chance of showers. High 25 C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.
COOL OFF AT THE BEACH
The green flag is flying at all city of Ottawa beaches today.
Ottawa Public Health says it's safe to swim at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and the Petrie Island Beaches.
Westboro Beach remains closed for the summer due to construction.
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Northern lights expected across Canada this weekend: NOAA
Canadians across the country have a shot at seeing the northern lights this weekend thanks to a series of solar flares and storms over the past few days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
'Everyone deserves it': Business owners work to bring clean water to First Nations communities
With more than two dozen First Nation communities in Canada still under drinking water advisories, two Indigenous business leaders are doing their part to change that.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Replacement ferry for N.S.-P.E.I. route will begin service Saturday
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island, which was damaged by fire last month, will begin sailing between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
Toronto
-
3 people dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.
-
The CNE is back. Here's everything you need to know
For many, the return of the Canadian National Exhibition traditionally heralds the end of summer. But this year it also signifies something else – a return to a life which more closely resembles normalcy.
-
Almost 13% of Ontario long-term care homes still without A/C in resident rooms
Almost two months since the deadline, 79 of Ontario's 627 long-term care homes have yet to meet a mandatory provincial requirement to install air-conditioning in resident rooms.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.
-
Montrealers gawk at line of flying lights in night sky
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Construction work and special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion will cause multiple road closures
Avoiding Highway 13 southbound between the Metropolitan and 520, and Highway 15 northbound between Candiac and La Prarie is advisable due to roadwork closures and there is a special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend (Weekend to Conquer Cancer) which will close multiple roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Cycling for mental health awareness
18 riders are taking part in the Wounded Warriors Ride for Mental Health in Sudbury on Saturday.
-
-
London
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
-
Drowning incident in Chatsworth, Ont. being investigated by OPP
OPP are investigating after a person drowned in the Township of Chatsworth late Thursday afternoon. Police say that a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, and that "appropriate steps" are being taken to remove it.
-
Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety
Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti says she is currently in hiding and fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police earlier this month. She shared the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Provincial plan to free up rural paramedic services leaves some concerned
The province is looking to free-up rural paramedic services by paying for a low-acuity patient transport service, but the idea is raising concerns from some who call it a 'band-aid solution.'
-
Staff shortage has HSC emergency department calling for nurses
Health Sciences Centre's emergency department is facing a staffing crunch over the next couple of days.
-
Winnipeg eatery named one of Canada’s 30 best new restaurants
A Winnipeg restaurant has been named one of the Top 30 Best New Restaurants by Air Canada’s magazine.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Migrant worker killed in Norfolk County farming incident
The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of a migrant worker at a Norfolk County farm last week.
-
No charges will be laid against officer in Cambridge shooting: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a Waterloo Regional Police officer who shot a man in Cambridge won't face criminal charges.
Calgary
-
1 dead in collision on Highway 1A
A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A
-
Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Following a two-year pandemic pause, the TD Chinatown Street Festival is back.
-
Canada to face Finland for world junior hockey gold, defeat Czechs 5-2
Canada will play for gold at the world junior hockey championship after downing Czechia 5-2 in a semifinal on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021
Court documents allege a former Saskatoon doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Edmonton
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over Redblacks
Taylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Most B.C. residents say homelessness a major problem, governments doing bad job addressing it
Nearly three-quarters of British Columbians say homelessness is a major problem in the province right now, but significantly fewer say it's a major problem in their neighbourhoods.
-
Special needs golf group helps B.C. man with brain damage overcome adversity
After suffering a brain injury and spending six weeks in a coma when he was 17, Darren More has found a new outlet for his athletic pursuits: The golf course.
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoos
This week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.
Regina
-
Natural sights to see this summer in southern Sask.
As the Saskatchewan summer approaches its end, here are some of the natural sights to see and explore in the southern half of the land of the living skies.
-
-
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.