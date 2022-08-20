Sunny and hot Saturday in the forecast for Ottawa

A hot and humid weekend is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for the humidex to make it feel like 37 degrees today, and 36 degrees on Sunday.

Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud today, with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. High 30.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 16.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 29 C.

The outlook for Monday is cloudy with a chance of showers. High 25 C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.

COOL OFF AT THE BEACH

The green flag is flying at all city of Ottawa beaches today.

Ottawa Public Health says it's safe to swim at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and the Petrie Island Beaches.

Westboro Beach remains closed for the summer due to construction.