OTTAWA -- Summer camp will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of summer camp options for kids in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa has announced a new summer camp program will replace the originally planned summer camp programs. The original summer camp program was scheduled to run from June 29 to August 28.

Details on registration, dates, location and the camps’ operations will be announced soon.

Visit www.ottawa.ca

City of Gatineau

The City of Gatineau is revising its daily and weekly summer camp activities to comply with public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 1,284 children will be accepted per week between the ages of 5 and 12.

Games and activities will be in small groups to encourage physical distancing and to limit the sharing of equipment.

Visit www.gatineau.ca for details.

Ottawa Children’s Theatre

The Ottawa Children’s Theatre is hosting sixteen Online Summer Camps from July 6 to August 21.

The summer will kick off with “The Zoomsical Musical,” a two-week camp taught by Broadway performer Emmanuelle Zeesman and New York writer David Hersh.

The camps will cover Musical Theatre, Acting, Improvisation and Play Productions.

The Ottawa Children’s Theatre Online Summer Camps will run for one, two or three hours per day. To register, visit www.ottawachildrenstheatre.net

Ottawa River Canoe Clue

The Ottawa River Canoe Club is hosting summer camps for kids aged 6-7 and 8 to 14.

To register, visit www.ottawarivercanoe.wildapricot.org

YMCA launches YCamp

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is hosting a virtual camp program for kids this summer called “YCamp.”

YCamp is a free online program available to all children and youth across Canada. Programs will be released each week over the course of the summer.

YCamp will run from July 6 to August 28, and will be delivered by YMCA camp staff.

Visit www.ymcahome.ca/YCamp

Carleton University

Registration is now open for summer camps at Carleton University.

In a statement on its website, Carleton says, “While we remain optimistic that we will be able to provide summer camp programming to our community, we will follow the regulations set by the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health.”

“Rest assured that, if cancellations occur, full refunds will be provided with no penalty.”

Visit www.athletics.carleton.ca

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa has cancelled in-person Gee-Gees camps this summer.

The university is expanding its virtual Gee-Gees camps programming in the coming weeks to provide new and creative interactive sessions.

Email ggcamps@uottawa.ca for details.

University of Ottawa Engineering Outreach

Engineering Outreach is offering new online camps. The camps are one week long and are offered for 1.5 hours per day.

Visit www.engineering.uottawa.ca for details

The University of Ottawa Engineering Outreach is still accepting registrations for all summer programs.

