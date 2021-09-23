OTTAWA -- Jenna Sudds has resigned as councillor for Kanata-North after winning a seat in the House of Commons.

Sudds won the riding of Kanata-Carleton in Monday's federal election, defeating Conservative Party candidate Jennifer McAndrew by 2,021 votes.

In a memo to council, City Clerk Rick O'Connor said Sudds provided his office with her written resignation from council on Thursday morning.

Sudds was first elected councillor for Kanata-North in the 2018 municipal election.

In accordance with the Municipal Act 20201, council will now be required to declare the Ward 4 office vacant at its next meeting on Oct. 13.

O'Connor's office will also submit a report outlining council's two options for filing the vacancy: holding a byelection or appointing a new member as councillor for Kanata-North until the October 2022 municipal election.

Council has 60 days after declaring the seat in Kanata-North vacant to decide whether to call a byelection or fill the vacancy through an appointment.

Sudds is the third councillor to resign from Ottawa City Hall during the 2018-22 term.

Tobi Nussbaum, who was re-elected in Rideau-Rockcliffe ward, left to become the CEO of the National Capital Commission in 2019. He was succeeded by Rawlson King in a by-election later that year. Stephen Blais left his seat in Cumberland ward after becoming the Liberal MPP for Orléans in a 2020 provincial by-election. Catherine Kitts won the 2020 municipal by-election in Cumberland to replace him.

The cost of the byelection in Cumberland was approximately $550,000.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond.