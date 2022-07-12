Studying no-fare transit in Ottawa could cost city nearly $1M: Memo

Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.

In a memo to city council, sent Monday, Renée Amilcar, GM of transit services, and Wendy Stephanson, the city’s chief financial officer, said a public transportation consultant, Brendon Hemily, worked with the city to develop a possible structure for a study to respond to the questions identified by Council on fare structures.

According to the memo, staff estimate--based on Hemily's advice--that a comprehensive study on the issue would take up to a year to complete and would cost between $700,000 and $900,000, including the staff time to manage the project.

Currently, the memo says, there is no funding available to conduct this study unless other work is deferred to find the money. The cash could be included in the 2023 budget, if council directs staff to do so.

Staff are looking at three possible fare structures for OC Transpo: no-charge transit for all riders, shifting the revenue-to-cost ratio, and eliminating the annual 2.5 per cent fare increase.

Eliminating fares would cost approximately $209 million, based on pre-pandemic transit use. Staff say the move would increase the transit tax for the average property owner by an additional $482 in the first year.

Shifting the revenue-to-cost ratio from its current 45:55 to a proposed 30:70, meaning fares would represent 30 per cent of transit funding and taxes would cover 70 per cent, would increase property taxes by $162 per year, on average.

Eliminating the annual fare increase of 2.5 per cent would cost an average property taxpayer an additional $11 per year.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut transit ridership in Ottawa significantly and it has yet to recover. While upper levels of government have helped cover lost revenues during the pandemic, council directed staff last spring to prepare an outline of a study into different fare structures for future policy decisions.

City council is currently on summer break, and is approaching its pre-election period wherein financial decisions are restricted. The municipal election will be held Oct. 24.