Advertisement
Students perform the 'Pump & Move' entering class at Ottawa catholic school
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 4:32PM EDT
Students at St. Luke school provide a lesson in sanitizing your hands when entering the classroom.
OTTAWA -- Students at St. Luke elementary school in Nepean are providing a lesson on hand sanitizing in the classroom.
Educator Angelo Bruno posted a video of students doing the "Pump & Move!"
The students are wearing masks as they enter the class; use the hand sanitizer by the door, and then dance to their desks.
Bruno writes, "It's called 'Pump & Move!' It's the dance sensation that's sweeping (and sanitizing) the nation!"
The video has been viewed 14,000 times since being posted on Friday afternoon.