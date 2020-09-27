OTTAWA -- Students at St. Luke elementary school in Nepean are providing a lesson on hand sanitizing in the classroom.

Educator Angelo Bruno posted a video of students doing the "Pump & Move!"

The students are wearing masks as they enter the class; use the hand sanitizer by the door, and then dance to their desks.

Bruno writes, "It's called 'Pump & Move!' It's the dance sensation that's sweeping (and sanitizing) the nation!"

The video has been viewed 14,000 times since being posted on Friday afternoon.