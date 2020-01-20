OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa and several organizations are offering one-day camps for parents during the job action by Ontario’s teachers this week.

The City of Ottawa is holding winter day camps on Monday and Tuesday. To register for the camps, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/recreation-programs#winter-day-camps

Here’s a list of the City of Ottawa facilities offering day camps:

Monday, January 20

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Greenboro Community Centre

Rideauview Community Centre

Walter Baker Sports Centre

CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn

Kanata Recreation Complex

Greely Community Centre

Manotick Community Centre

Alexander Community Centre

Hintonburg Community Centre

Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata

Sandy Hill Community Centre

Tuesday, January 21

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Greenboro Community Centre

Rideauview Community Centre

Walter Baker Sports Centre

CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn

Kanata Recreation Complex

Greely Community Centre

Manotick Community Centre

Alexander Community Centre

Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata

#OttCity will be offering day camp programs tomorrow, January 20 and Tuesday, January 21 if there are school closures. Camps will run from 8 am to 5 pm at $40 a day for children between the ages of 4 and 12. For more information: https://t.co/UWkIk4zsIB pic.twitter.com/ts7btrX2h9 — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) January 19, 2020

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa Engineering Outreach is organizing a camp for kids from grades 2 to 6 on Monday and Tuesday.

To register, visit https://engineering.uottawa.ca/outreach-programs/events-registration

Engineering Outreach is organizing a camp for kids from grades 2 to 6 on Monday, January 20th and Tuesday, January 21st for all kids that are affected by the strike. Register now! https://t.co/e7MhPU09RZ @ocsbStudents @OCDSB @ONeducation — uOttawa Maker Mobile (@uOMakermobile) January 16, 2020

Ottawa Athletic Club

The Ottawa Catholic Club is offering a day camp for all students on Monday, January 20th.

Email kayleigh@ottawaathleticclub.com for more information.

Rideau Sports Centre

The Rideau Sports Centre is offering a strike day camp on Monday, January 20th. The day includes fun active games, sports, and crafts.

To register, visit https://www.rideausportscentre.com/children/childrens-camps/