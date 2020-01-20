Strike day activities for Kids
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa and several organizations are offering one-day camps for parents during the job action by Ontario’s teachers this week.
The City of Ottawa is holding winter day camps on Monday and Tuesday. To register for the camps, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/recreation-programs#winter-day-camps
Here’s a list of the City of Ottawa facilities offering day camps:
Monday, January 20
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Greenboro Community Centre
- Rideauview Community Centre
- Walter Baker Sports Centre
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn
- Kanata Recreation Complex
- Greely Community Centre
- Manotick Community Centre
- Alexander Community Centre
- Hintonburg Community Centre
- Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata
- Sandy Hill Community Centre
Tuesday, January 21
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Greenboro Community Centre
- Rideauview Community Centre
- Walter Baker Sports Centre
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex – Goulbourn
- Kanata Recreation Complex
- Greely Community Centre
- Manotick Community Centre
- Alexander Community Centre
- Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata
University of Ottawa
The University of Ottawa Engineering Outreach is organizing a camp for kids from grades 2 to 6 on Monday and Tuesday.
To register, visit https://engineering.uottawa.ca/outreach-programs/events-registration
Ottawa Athletic Club
The Ottawa Catholic Club is offering a day camp for all students on Monday, January 20th.
Email kayleigh@ottawaathleticclub.com for more information.
Rideau Sports Centre
The Rideau Sports Centre is offering a strike day camp on Monday, January 20th. The day includes fun active games, sports, and crafts.
To register, visit https://www.rideausportscentre.com/children/childrens-camps/