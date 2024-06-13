Storms move across eastern Ontario Thursday, prompting numerous weather alerts

Severe weather moving across eastern Ontario has triggered several alerts, including some tornado warnings.

A tornado watch was issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec earlier in the day Thursday. Other parts of the region, including Ottawa, were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch, as lines of heavy rainstorms moved across the province.

Rolling tornado warnings

Just after 5 p.m. a tornado warning was issued for the Kaladar, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park area, north of Napanee. It ended just after 6 p.m. but a tornado watch remained in effect.

A tornado warning was issued for the Plevna, Sharbot Lake and western Lanark County area at around 5:45 p.m. By 6:40, it had been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning with a tornado watch remaining in effect.

In Quebec, there were tornado warnings in the Val d'Or – Louvicourt areas, the Dorval Lodge area and the Ville-Marie area, but they have since ended.

Ontario alerts as of 8 p.m. ET

Tornado watches are in effect for Deep River, Whiney, eastern Algonquin Park, Bancroft, Hastings Highlands, Denbigh, Kaladar, Bannockburn, Bon Echo Park, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Renfrew, Arnprior, Calabogie, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Lanark County, Smiths Falls, Perth, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for Westport, Charleston Lake, Ottawa, Prescott and Russell, Stirling, Tweed, Madoc, Tamworth, Sydenham, and South Frontenac.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Deep River, Whitby, eastern Algonquin Park, Bancroft, Hastings Highlands, Denbigh, Barry's Bay, and Killaloe.

Quebec alerts as of 8 p.m. ET

Tornado watches are in effect for the Shawville, Fort William, Rapides-des-Joachims, Low, Wakefield, Maniwaki, Gracefield, Papineauville, Chénéville, Papineau-Labelle Reserve, the Lièvre River area, Témiscaming, and Ville-Marie, as well as areas further north.

A tornado warning is in effect in the Parent area, about 400 km north of Gatineau.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for Gatineau and Mont Tremblant Park.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Val d'OR, Louvicourt, Dorval Lodge, Le Domaine, and the Gouin Reservoir area.