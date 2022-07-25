Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected

Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms on Sunday.

Two NTP teams will travel to the region N of Belleville, ON tomorrow to conduct ground / drone surveys in the Havelock / Hwy 7 / Kaladar area. It appears one or more tornadoes have caused extensive damage there.



A powerful thunderstorm moved across the province Sunday evening. According to Environment Canada, homes and trees were damaged in areas that include Havelock, Marmora, Madoc and Tweed, which are east of Peterborough and north of Belleville. Part of Highway 7 in Tweed was blocked because of a downed tree. North of Tweed, in the community of Actinolite, roofs were ripped off of homes.

The municipality of Tweed has declared a state of emergency. A reception centre is open at the Tweed Library at 230 Metcalf St., with bottled water. Power is available.

"If you have been affected by the storm, please register at the reception centre. If you have questions, please call the municipal office at 613-478-2535," the municipality said.

Environment Canada said injuries were reported in the community of Rockdale, Ont., about 60 km north of Belleville.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of the region Sunday night.

OPP Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton tells CTV Morning Live roads were still blocked Monday morning by downed trees and wires.

“Officers were responding to numerous calls for service from about 8:30 until 4 in the morning,” she said. “Lots of trees were reported down on roadways, especially on Highway 7 between Highway 62 and Highway 37. Also, hydro lines were down, so a lot of vehicles were halted in the wake of that.”

Cranton said OPP is aware of one report of non-life threatening injuries to someone who was driving on Highway 7 at the time of the storm. A downed hydro line hit one OPP officer’s vehicle, breaking the windshield and mirror. The officer was unharmed, Cranton said.

Storm damage around the town of Actinolite, Ont. is seen from the CTV News Toronto helicopter.

Hydro One reported outages to more than 26,000 customers Sunday. More than 3,000 Hydro One customers between Peterborough and Smiths Falls remained without power well into Monday morning.

Ottawa was drenched with more than 22 mm of rain, and lightning is getting the blame for damage to the O-Train, which kept trains offline for the morning commute.