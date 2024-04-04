O-Train riders face delays due to stopped train

Commuters are facing delays on the Confederation Line today due to a stopped train.

OC Transpo reported a stopped train at 6:18 a.m. Thursday, saying service will only be available on the eastbound platforms between Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview stations.

Commuters are being asked to change trains at Lyon Station before continuing to travel into the downtown core.

There had been no update on O-Train service as of 9 a.m.

Commuters reported long waits to board the train at Tunney's Pasture Station, while riders said there was no space on trains at Pimisi Station.