OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Stopped O-Train causes some travel delays Christmas Day

    An Ottawa LRT train on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa LRT train on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

    A stopped train caused some brief delays on the O-Train Christmas Day.

    OC Transpo alerted customers about the stopped train on Line 1 at 10:14 a.m., according to an alert email received by CTV News Ottawa.

    It's not yet known what caused the train to stop, but it meant service at UOttawa, Lees, Hurdman and Tremblay was limited to the eastbound platforms Monday morning. Passengers were being asked to change trains at St. Laurent.

    All service resumed at 10:56 a.m.

    OC Transpo's winter schedule came into effect Sunday and buses and the O-Train are operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

    An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighbourhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. The killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi, a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify with fears of the Israel-Hamas war sparking a regional spillover with Iran-backed groups. The Israeli strikes killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News