Stopped O-Train causes some travel delays Christmas Day

A stopped train caused some brief delays on the O-Train Christmas Day.

OC Transpo alerted customers about the stopped train on Line 1 at 10:14 a.m., according to an alert email received by CTV News Ottawa.

It's not yet known what caused the train to stop, but it meant service at UOttawa, Lees, Hurdman and Tremblay was limited to the eastbound platforms Monday morning. Passengers were being asked to change trains at St. Laurent.

All service resumed at 10:56 a.m.

OC Transpo's winter schedule came into effect Sunday and buses and the O-Train are operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.