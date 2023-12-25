Stopped O-Train causes some travel delays Christmas Day
A stopped train caused some brief delays on the O-Train Christmas Day.
OC Transpo alerted customers about the stopped train on Line 1 at 10:14 a.m., according to an alert email received by CTV News Ottawa.
It's not yet known what caused the train to stop, but it meant service at UOttawa, Lees, Hurdman and Tremblay was limited to the eastbound platforms Monday morning. Passengers were being asked to change trains at St. Laurent.
All service resumed at 10:56 a.m.
OC Transpo's winter schedule came into effect Sunday and buses and the O-Train are operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighbourhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. The killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi, a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify with fears of the Israel-Hamas war sparking a regional spillover with Iran-backed groups. The Israeli strikes killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria.
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Israel and Hamas on Monday gave cool public receptions to an Egyptian proposal to end their bitter war. But the longstanding enemies stopped short of rejecting the plan altogether, raising the possibility of a new round of diplomacy to halt a devastating Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the biting temperatures and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease.
Atlantic
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'Check on neighbours, check on families': NB Power outages linger into Christmas
NB Power says work will continue Christmas Day until all customers are back on the grid following a windstorm one week ago.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
Toronto
-
-
Driver involved in 4 collisions, including with TTC bus, on Christmas Eve in Toronto
A driver was involved in four collisions on Christmas Eve, including crashing into a TTC bus in Toronto on Saturday, according to police.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is on a Monday this year, granting many an extra-long weekend. In some cases, businesses and other services won’t reopen until after Boxing Day, on Wednesday. Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto over the coming days.
Montreal
-
Que. public sector negotiations suspended until Dec. 26; unions reach tentative partial deals
After progress was made in negotiations to renew public sector collective agreements over the weekend, negotiations are suspended until after Christmas.
-
-
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
London
-
'The impact of missing persons can be life-changing for families': Sarnia police renew call for assistance locating 3 missing men
Sarnia police are renewing their plea for assistance in helping locate men who went missing in separate circumstances within the last 18 months and whose whereabouts remain unknown.
-
Two women struck by vehicle while riding e-scooter, driver fails to remain at scene of accident
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who crashed into two pedestrians riding an e-scooter and then left the scene on Saturday.
-
A green Christmas: London, Ont. to bask in double digit temperatures on Monday
While Monday will be jolly and jolly for Londoners as Christmas Day finally arrives, it definitely won’t be frosty, as Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high approximately 10 C above average.
Winnipeg
-
Health officials urge Manitobans to get vaccinated, stay home if sick this holiday season
Provincial health officials are urging Manitobans to remember the fundamentals this holiday season, get vaccinated, and stay home if you're sick in order to keep our most vulnerable safe.
-
RCMP still seeking answers in four year old homicide case, asking public for help
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for answers in a four year old homicide case, and are asking anyone who may have new information to come forward.
-
‘The best day to get the shopping done’: Last-minute shoppers hit malls on Christmas Eve
Holiday shoppers decked the malls and markets Sunday to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones, with some making an hours-long trip to secure the goods.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Calgary
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
-
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its "instruments of death" that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.
Saskatoon
-
'Its beautiful': Saskatoon residents enjoy the outdoors for mild Christmas Eve
With a light skiff of snow – it may not be a totally brown Christmas in Saskatoon. It’s only -2 and the warm weather is drawing people outside to celebrate the season.
-
Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors
Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada's captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
-
'Beauty in the struggle': Edmonton TikToker aims to end hunger with street outreach
Kora-lea Vidal, once a running back for Canada's silver-medal-winning national football team, says she never thought she'd escape domestic violence and become homeless.
-
Vancouver
-
Christmas Eve travel woes at Vancouver airport blamed on 'resource constraints'
Traffic flow at the Vancouver airport has "returned to normal" following a rash of delays that began on Christmas Eve, according to officials.
-
Driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into downtown Vancouver hotel
A driver was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a downtown Vancouver hotel on Christmas Eve.
-
Regina
-
-
Check your cameras: Regina police asking for public's help after man shot in North Central
Regina's police service is asking for the public's help after a man was shot in the city's North Central neighbourhood early this morning.
-
