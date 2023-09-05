STO bus strikes pedestrian in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police say a pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by an STO bus in downtown Ottawa Tuesday.

The collision happened at Rideau and Cumberland streets at around 9:25 a.m. Cumberland Street was closed between Rideau and George Street for a little over an hour.

No other details about the collision or the victim were immediately available.

In a statement, STO, the city of Gatineau's transit service that services parts of Ottawa, confirmed the crash occurred but directed all other questions to Ottawa police.