OTTAWA -- More than 20 ByWard Market restaurants competed for “best stew” bragging rights at an all-you-can-eat charity lunch as part of the kickoff to Winterlude on Friday.

“This is our first time here,” said Cathie McOrmond. “We’ve never had it before but what a great idea!”

The stew cook-off, now in its 29th year, raises money for the Lowertown Community Resource Centre.

“We like coming down here every year because it’s such a fantastic event for a good cause and it keeps us warm on a cold winter’s day,” said one man enjoying a bowl of stew.

Ten dollars will let you sample all the stew you want and get you a ballot to vote for your favourite.

The resource centre provides services to individuals and families living in the Lowertown area.

Jasna Jennings, the executive director of the ByWard Market BIA said it’s a group “near and dear to our heart.”

“This year they’re forwarding the funds to their food bank,” Jennings said.

This year’s celebrity judges included Jasmin Ibrahim from CTV Morning Live and police Chief Peter Sloly.

The results

Judge’s Choice

The Aulde Dubliner Heart & Crown Courtyard Restaurant

People’s Choice