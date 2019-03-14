

CTV Ottawa





Ontario's animal protection agency is asking for the public’s help after an ‘extremely emaciated’ dog was found in Nepean.

A passerby spotted the dog in a parking lot on Feb. 28 on Stonefield Private, near Prince of Wales and Strandherd Drive in Nepean, the Ontario SPCA said in a news release.

The dog’s hips, spine and ribs were visible. The dog was taken to a veterinarian and is now receiving care, the news released said.

The dog is a Labrador-type cross between one and two years old. He wasn’t microchipped and wasn’t wearing a collar.

The SPCA is trying to figure out who owned the dog. Anyone with information can call the service's animal cruelty hotline at 310-SPCA (7722).