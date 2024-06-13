OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Stabbing leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition in front of Montfort Hospital

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Share

    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning in front of Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.

    Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa they received a call at 2:45 a.m. reporting a suspicious incident in the 700 block of Montreal Road.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured man. Paramedics say the man sustained critical injuries. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext: 3566, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News