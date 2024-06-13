Stabbing leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition in front of Montfort Hospital

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning in front of Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.

Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa they received a call at 2:45 a.m. reporting a suspicious incident in the 700 block of Montreal Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured man. Paramedics say the man sustained critical injuries. He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext: 3566, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.