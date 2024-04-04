Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario

One of the biggest snowstorms of the season has knocked out power to thousands of customers across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, while motorists should expect slippery, slushy conditions on roads across the region today.

Environment Canada reports 14.5 mm of rain and 10.8 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport weather station Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. The storm has left a layer of heavy, wet snow on sidewalks and lawns, while roads are wet for the morning commute.

School buses are running for English and French language schools in Ottawa, while buses have been cancelled for the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and buses are cancelled in Renfrew County for schools in Zone 4 Madawaska. There will be no school bus service for French language schools in Brockville, Carleton Place, Almonte, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville,

A snowfall warming remains in effect for the city of Ottawa. Environment Canada says the snow will continue to "taper in intensity" through the day.

"The majority of additional snowfall accumulation will be this morning. Accumulations will be confined to grassy or elevated surfaces this afternoon," the weather agency said, adding Ottawa could see 5 cm of snow today.

Power outages

The Hydro Ottawa outage map shows two hydro outages on Thursday morning. There is an outage in the neighbourhood of Rideau Gardens and along Old Richmond Road.

Hydro One is reporting approximately 19,000 customers remain without power from Petawawa to Alexandria following the storm. The utility hopes to restore power by tonight, according to its website.

Hydro Quebec is reporting that 25,000 customers remain without power, including 917 in Gatineau and 10,600 in Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais. There is no word on when power will be restored.

Ottawa forecast

The forecast calls for snow at times heavy today. Temperature steady near 1 C.

Periods of snow tonight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Temperature steady near 0 C.

Friday will see flurries or rain showers changing to rain near 12 p.m. High 5 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 14 C.