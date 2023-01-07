Split vote ends Pembroke, Ont. diversity committee
Following a contentious council meeting, the city of Pembroke has officially decided to shut down its diversity advisory committee.
In a split vote at the council table Tuesday, Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais's motion to end the committee passed 4-2.
"I am of the opinion that the advisory committee to Pembroke city council is not required, that the city continues to be mindful of such matters, and continues to work through such matters," said Gervais.
The committee was formed in 2020 following reported incidents of racialized physical and verbal attacks on Pembroke community members.
Last month, Gervais unilaterally decided to shut down the committee, before bringing it to council this week.
"Because I don't know that we will ever be truly diverse, truly inclusive," Gervais added. "It's a process, if you will."
City councillor Ian Kuehl met the motion with strong backlash.
"Who are we, frankly, one of the least diverse group of people sitting around a table, to tell them that their work is done," questioned Kuehl.
"What do we need a Keeping Pembroke Beautiful committee for then?" Kuehl went on to say.
"Right now we're telling certain residents in the city of Pembroke, that we think flowers are more important than people having rocks thrown at them, people having racial slurs thrown at them from cars while they're walking down the street."
Gervais pointed to progress in the community as reasons the diversity committee had been successful, including multicultural events at the Pembroke library, mural recommendations, and land acknowledgements.
Duane Gastant Aucoin, a now former member of the diversity committee, told CTV News those actions were just the first step towards inclusion and diversity in the city.
"How is that going to make the lives of BIPOC—Black, Indigenous people of colour—LGBTQ2S+; how is that going to make our lives safer?"
Coun. Ed Jacyno shared his perspective as to why the diversity committee is no longer needed.
"You'll never eradicate racism, ever. It's part of the human psyche," Jacyno commented.
"If you continue to talk about it, you're always going to have it, because all you're doing is throwing more gasoline on the fire," the long time Ottawa Valley politician went on to say.
Kuehl said, "I am flabbergasted by the comments I am hearing around this table."
Coun. Troy Purcell was one of two votes against the motion. He said the diversity committee should continue in their work with a more guided focus from council.
"By first acknowledging that we have a problem is the first thing to do, and to continue standing up for the rights of our citizens," said Purcell.
Pembroke resident and former member of the now cancelled climate action advisory committee, Dorian Pearce, was in attendance at Tuesday's meeting.
"City council doesn't get to tell us what to do," Pearce said to CTV News.
"City council doesn't get to say that this work is now done, we're done with it, and these issues don't exist anymore."
Gervais has repeatedly stated that despite the diversity committee ending, suggestions and recommendations towards inclusion and diversity in Pembroke are welcome.
"If the city doesn't want to be a partner with us, well then we're going to continue this work with or without them," said Aucoin.
