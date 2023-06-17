Special air quality statement lifted for the city of Ottawa

A special air quality statement has ended for the city of Ottawa, as the smoky haze moves out of the region.

Environment Canada has issued the air quality statement on Saturday, warning of "high levels of air pollution" due to wildfires burning in Quebec.

Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index monitors the level of air pollution. At 6 a.m., the air quality for Ottawa was 1 – 'low risk.' The index forecasts the air quality to be at 'low risk' for the rest of the day.

A smog warning has ended for the city of Gatineau.

The improvement in the air quality readings on Saturday allowed the city of Gatineau to open outdoor swimming pools and resume recreational and cultural activities outdoors. Activities at outdoor sports fields has also resumed.

Wildfire smoke has been moving through the national capital region over the past two weeks. When wildfire smoke created hazy orange skies in Ottawa last week, the air quality index reached 10+.

Ottawa forecast

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 25 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and cloud. Environment Canada says there is a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.