Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision

Neko Sparks attends the Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Canadian Tire Centre. April 1, 2023. (Supplied) Neko Sparks attends the Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Canadian Tire Centre. April 1, 2023. (Supplied)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina