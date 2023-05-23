Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision

As Ottawa Senators fans anxiously wait to find out who will own their hockey team, one of the bidders is continuing to add new investors to their lineup.

A group led by L.A. entrepreneur Neko Sparks has added several stars from the CBC show Dragons' Den to its roster of investors. Arlene Dickinson, Robert Herjavec, Wes Hall, and Manjit and Ravinder Minhas are all joining the bid, according to a news release issued Monday evening.

"I'm just so excited for this," Dickinson said in the release. "Neko's vision and commitment are easy to get behind. We’re 'in' with our capital, and of course our commitment to the Ottawa Senators."

The Sparks group is one of four who submitted final bids for the team by last Monday's deadline.

Postmedia has reported that three of the bids came from Toronto-area businessmen: Michael Andlauer, who owns a minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens; Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, who were formerly involved with the Pittsburgh Penguins and whose bid reportedly includes Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd; and Steve Apostolopoulos, who recently submitted an unsuccessful $6-billion bid to own the NFL's Washington Commanders.

The ever-growing Sparks group has been the most vocal, with Canadian names being added to the roster even after the bidding deadline.

On Saturday, comedian Russell Peters announced he had joined up with the bid. The day before, Olympic gold medallist Donovan Bailey said he was part of the group. The group is also in discussions with Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation.

If that group is successful, it would be the NHL's first Black-led ownership group.

"Supporting a BIPOC-led bid is everything for me," Wes Hall said in the news release. "This would be a significant and historic move and I’m proud to be bringing fire to the ice.”

The news release also said that TAAG, an Ottawa firm, has created a Special Purpose Vehicle for Canadian investors to participate in Sparks' bid.

The Senators went up for sale following the death of Eugene Melnyk, who passed ownership onto his daughters Anna and Olivia Melnyk. Forbes recently valued the Senators at $800 million USD.

It's unclear when the successful bid will be announced.