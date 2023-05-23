Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision
As Ottawa Senators fans anxiously wait to find out who will own their hockey team, one of the bidders is continuing to add new investors to their lineup.
A group led by L.A. entrepreneur Neko Sparks has added several stars from the CBC show Dragons' Den to its roster of investors. Arlene Dickinson, Robert Herjavec, Wes Hall, and Manjit and Ravinder Minhas are all joining the bid, according to a news release issued Monday evening.
"I'm just so excited for this," Dickinson said in the release. "Neko's vision and commitment are easy to get behind. We’re 'in' with our capital, and of course our commitment to the Ottawa Senators."
The Sparks group is one of four who submitted final bids for the team by last Monday's deadline.
Postmedia has reported that three of the bids came from Toronto-area businessmen: Michael Andlauer, who owns a minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens; Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, who were formerly involved with the Pittsburgh Penguins and whose bid reportedly includes Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd; and Steve Apostolopoulos, who recently submitted an unsuccessful $6-billion bid to own the NFL's Washington Commanders.
The ever-growing Sparks group has been the most vocal, with Canadian names being added to the roster even after the bidding deadline.
On Saturday, comedian Russell Peters announced he had joined up with the bid. The day before, Olympic gold medallist Donovan Bailey said he was part of the group. The group is also in discussions with Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation.
If that group is successful, it would be the NHL's first Black-led ownership group.
"Supporting a BIPOC-led bid is everything for me," Wes Hall said in the news release. "This would be a significant and historic move and I’m proud to be bringing fire to the ice.”
The news release also said that TAAG, an Ottawa firm, has created a Special Purpose Vehicle for Canadian investors to participate in Sparks' bid.
The Senators went up for sale following the death of Eugene Melnyk, who passed ownership onto his daughters Anna and Olivia Melnyk. Forbes recently valued the Senators at $800 million USD.
It's unclear when the successful bid will be announced.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
United for Literacy CEO says low literacy affects economy, poverty, human rights
Melanie Valcin, the president and CEO of United for Literacy, an organization that aims to improve Canadians’ understanding of written language, believes “we have a big problem when it comes to literacy rates in this country.”
Truth Tracker: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market
An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
WATCH LIVE | Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts Health Protection Act order, ends weekly COVID-19 reports
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
Saint John waterfront construction leads to new home for Market Square lighthouse
A lighthouse replica in Saint John, N.B., is about to make its new home on the island of Grand Manan.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Canada revamps trusted-traveller program at several airports
Canada is revamping a trusted-traveller program next month at several airports across the country, the federal minister of transportation announced on Tuesday.
-
Kyle Dubas releases statement in wake of firing by Maple Leafs: 'We roll from here'
Former Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas -- fired last week to end a stunning five-day stretch in the wake of Toronto's second-round playoff exit -- released a statement Monday on Twitter, but didn't get into specifics regarding his dismissal.
-
Popular Ontario beach makes list of best 50 in North America
A popular Ontario getaway spot has been ranked as one of the 50 best beaches in North America.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PM
LIVE @ 1:30 PM | Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Pierre Poilievre and Francois Legault to meet for the first time
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault for the first time on Tuesday. Topics of discussion will include the economy, energy transition, French language and immigration.
Northern Ontario
-
Armed masked men tied up employees, robbed business in Grey Highlands: OPP
Provincial police seek to identify two armed masked men accused of robbing a financial business in Grey Highlands.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
Roundabout construction will close part of Sudbury’s Maley Drive this summer
Road construction this summer on Maley Drive will include a new roundabout aimed at addressing the traffic bottleneck at the corner of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
London
-
ATVs seized on G2G trail after drivers fail breath test
Police in Huron County were patrolling on ATVs over the long weekend and found two operators who they say had been drinking and failed breath tests.
-
Kids in vehicle, driver charged with impaired
Two children have been turned over to the care of a relative after the driver of a vehicle they were in was charged with multiple offences.
-
London woman charged with assaulting police officer
Officers responded to a business on Commissioners Road East near Adelaide Street South where a woman was trespassing and refused to leave.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10:30
LIVE AT 10:30 | Winnipeg announcing measures to increase enforcement of derelict and vacant properties
The City of Winnipeg is set to announce initiatives on Tuesday morning to increase enforcement surrounding derelict and vacant properties.
-
-
Winnipeg police investigating assault on bus
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an assault on a transit bus that sent one person to hospital last week.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
Calgary
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Lethbridge man charged in aggravated sexual assault
Lethbridge police say a 59-year-old man faces charges after a woman was found in the basement of a home last week.
-
Calgary Flames set to announce next general manager, hockey ops changes
The Calgary Flames have called a news conference this afternoon to announce the club's general manager and changes to the hockey operations department.
Saskatoon
-
Farewell video for embattled Prince Albert police chief pulled down after 'persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Missing man in northern Sask. found safe, RCMP say
A man in northern Saskatchewan recently reported missing has been found safe, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Edmonton
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
Vancouver
-
Shots fired: Chilliwack police incident, house fire forces neighbourhood to shelter in place
RCMP are expected to provide an update about a terrifying police incident that forced a Chilliwack neighbourhood to shelter in place. The situation started Sunday night after reports of shots fired ended in a raging house fire.
-
Rain dampens danger of wildfires in northeastern B.C., evacuation orders lifted
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger.
-
Investor-occupants made up almost 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says investor-occupants made up almost 10 per cent of homeowners in British Columbia in 2020.
Regina
-
Tribute concert memoralizes Pat Steel, long-time vocalist for Regina's Bob Moyer Big Band
It's a sound that once attracted huge crowds to dance halls across the country. The Bob Moyer Big Band first serenaded Regina audiences in the 1950s and is one of the few remaining from that era.
-
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.