Parliament HIll at night is a must at least once this summer with its annual show that starts Tuesday, July 9. The annual Northern Lights: Sound and Light Show returns on a daily basis for the sixth year in a row. It's displayed against the iconic Parliament buiildings in 30-minute presentation. Spectators enjoy an unforgettable journey through Canada's history and highlights this country's important milestones.

Best of all, it's free but check times before you go. It varies month to month due to sunset times. In July, it starts at 10 p.m. and the show runs until September 8, 2019.

The showing of Northern Lights has run since 2015. It follows the award-winning Mosaika: Canada through the eyes of its people. That show attracted more than 1.1 million people and won 13 national and international awards.