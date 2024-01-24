Some voters in Gatineau, Que. will be able to cast municipal ballots online in 2025
The City of Gatineau says it will be participating in a provincial pilot project in the 2025 municipal elections to allow some voters to cast their ballots online.
Twenty-one municipalities in Quebec will be participating in the pilot project when the next municipal elections roll around. The City of Gatineau says only one electoral district in the city will be participating in the pilot.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Internet voting will be an option alongside all other traditional ways of voting that will remain available to all voters.
The particular electoral district will be chosen in 2025. The City says this choice will be made using analysis prepared by Élections Québec, including objective criteria of a technical and demographic nature.
Internet voting will be offered over two three-day periods. It will be offered continuously, 24 hours a day; however, it will not be possible to vote online during advance voting days or on Election Day.
Élections Québec will be supervising the pilot project.
"I am delighted with our city's participation in the Internet voting pilot project during the municipal elections which will take place in the fall of 2025," said Gatineau mayor France Bélisle in a news release in French. "This initiative, led and financed by Élections Québec, aims to offer a more accessible and inclusive democracy for all citizens in Gatineau. Internet voting will be added to traditional options, giving our voters the freedom to choose the method that suits them best."
Élections Québec says it is interested in online voting as a method to make voting more accessible.
"Our approach is intended to be cautious and gradual," Élections Québec says on its website. "Like any pilot project, this test is the subject of an agreement between Élections Québec, the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation and the participating municipalities."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 'Prolonged period of freezing rain' expected to hit Ottawa tonight, Environment Canada says
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Conservatives call on Canada to restore visa requirement for Mexican tourists
The federal Conservatives want the Trudeau government to restore a visa requirement for Mexican tourists as concerns mount about denied refugee claims.
Proud Boys member sentenced to 6 years in prison for Capitol riot role after berating judge
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys extremist group members was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in prison after he berated and insulted the judge who punished him.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
DEVELOPING More than 70 are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed in Mali, an official says
An official in Mali says more than 70 people are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed late last week, and a search continues amid fears the toll could rise.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Slick roads possible Thursday morning as quick hit of snow comes through
A low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and across the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
-
Tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by N.S. government
A Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
Toronto
-
Arrest made in stabbing near Toronto high school that reportedly involved machete
Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.
-
Suspected intoxicated driver found passed out in the snow outside school near Peterborough, Ont.
Police say an intoxicated man was found passed out in the snow near Peterborough, Ont. after he allegedly drove his car onto a local school’s property in an area “not designated for vehicles.”
-
Ontario civil servants get retroactive salary increases after Bill 124 renegotiation
Tens of thousands of Ontario civil servants will get salary increases totalling nearly 10 per cent following wage renegotiation prompted by the province’s wage-cap law being ruled unconstitutional.
Montreal
-
President of Sutton Quebec arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly ordering arson attacks against his competitors, Noovo Info has learned.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Heavy fog and icy roads contribute to treacherous driving conditions around London
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.
-
Neurology patients at risk of potential blood-borne infections: MLHU
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is advising patients of a local doctor who received procedures between 2019 and September 2023 to get tested due to possible exposures to blood-borne infections.
Winnipeg
-
Cold weather, Houthi attacks causing gas prices to surge in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
-
Manitoba schools put in hold and secure after gun threat at nearby credit union
Schools in a Manitoba town went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning after a gun threat was made at a nearby credit union.
-
Homicide suspect arrested in northern Manitoba: Winnipeg police
A man wanted in connection with a shooting death on Portage Avenue last November has been arrested in northern Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Another person arrested in connection to Cambridge shooting
Police have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting at a Cambridge home earlier this month.
-
Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery
A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
-
Here's how much it costs to buy a home in each region of Calgary
Here’s how much it cost to buy a typical home in Calgary in 2023, depending on the region.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
-
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
Edmonton
-
Man, 28, charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
The man who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been identified as Bezhani Sarvar, 28.
-
Cleanup underway at Edmonton City Hall after shooting, Molotov cocktail incident on Tuesday
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says city hall will remain closed Wednesday as cleanup continues after a man police have described as "heavily armed" fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday.
-
Cree leaders, scientists to excavate 'communal grave' near former Alberta residential school
Leaders of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation are planning to unearth a potential mass grave near a former residential school, while accusing the RCMP and medical examiner of negligence and racism.
Vancouver
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Mountie who had sex with 'vulnerable' woman fired in B.C.
A former Mountie in British Columbia was kicked out of the force after engaging in sex acts with a vulnerable woman – behaviour the RCMP conduct board found was "egregious" and had a "profoundly negative impact" on the victim and her family.
-
Transit strike update: 'Special mediator' to oversee 6-day negotiation process
B.C.'s minister of labour has appointed veteran negotiator Vince Ready as a "special mediator" in the ongoing dispute that shut down bus and SeaBus service in Metro Vancouver earlier this week.
Regina
-
Sask. woman takes over crocheting for cancer warriors from former Hometown Hero
A Regina woman is using her crocheting skills to share a positive message and to encourage others battling cancer.
-
Garbage truck and SUV collide at intersection in Regina
A garbage truck and SUV collided at the intersection of Tower Road and Victoria Avenue East on Wednesday morning.
-
Here's when Regina could have electric buses as part of its transit fleet
Up to 53 battery-electric buses could become part of Regina’s transit fleet with seven expected to be delivered next year.