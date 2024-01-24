Some voters in Gatineau, Que. will be able to cast municipal ballots online in 2025

The City of Gatineau says it will be participating in a provincial pilot project in the 2025 municipal elections to allow some voters to cast their ballots online.

Twenty-one municipalities in Quebec will be participating in the pilot project when the next municipal elections roll around. The City of Gatineau says only one electoral district in the city will be participating in the pilot.

Internet voting will be an option alongside all other traditional ways of voting that will remain available to all voters.

The particular electoral district will be chosen in 2025. The City says this choice will be made using analysis prepared by Élections Québec, including objective criteria of a technical and demographic nature.

Internet voting will be offered over two three-day periods. It will be offered continuously, 24 hours a day; however, it will not be possible to vote online during advance voting days or on Election Day.

Élections Québec will be supervising the pilot project.

"I am delighted with our city's participation in the Internet voting pilot project during the municipal elections which will take place in the fall of 2025," said Gatineau mayor France Bélisle in a news release in French. "This initiative, led and financed by Élections Québec, aims to offer a more accessible and inclusive democracy for all citizens in Gatineau. Internet voting will be added to traditional options, giving our voters the freedom to choose the method that suits them best."

Élections Québec says it is interested in online voting as a method to make voting more accessible.

"Our approach is intended to be cautious and gradual," Élections Québec says on its website. "Like any pilot project, this test is the subject of an agreement between Élections Québec, the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation and the participating municipalities."