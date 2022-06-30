What you need to know about Canada Day preparations in Ottawa today
What you need to know about Canada Day preparations in Ottawa today
The police presence in Ottawa's downtown core is stepped up today, as the city prepares for Canada Day festivities and possible protests.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Ottawa and the LeBreton Flats area over the next few days to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday. Canadian Forces veteran James Topp will also complete his cross-country march at the National War Memorial, as he protests the remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Ottawa police interim Chief Steve Bell says the increased police presence will remain in place through the weekend.
"We've talked for a number of days about all the planning and preparation we have and the expectation of people attending," Bell told CTV News Ottawa. "I think what you're seeing is those plans coming into action and us being out there and vigilant around who's attending, and trying to make sure people that understand it's a safe place on Canada Day and you should come down and enjoy the festivities."
On Wednesday, officers stopped a small convoy of vehicles in the area of Pinecrest Road and Hwy. 417 and several tickets were issued. Bell defended the actions of officers to stop vehicles in the capital region.
"We actually have good legal grounds for the plans we've put in place. We make sure that we stay on legal grounds because that's very important as a police service," Bell said. "We're comfortable with the posture we're taking and the actions officers are taking, and it's all in the name that we ensure public safety and we can have a good, festive Canada Day."
JAMES TOPP ARRIVES IN OTTAWA
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp will finish his cross-country march to protest the remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates today at the National War Memorial.
Topp began his March for Freedom on February 20 at the Terry Fox Statue in Vancouver.
The final leg of his journey will begin at 1811 Robertson Road at 10 a.m. Topp is scheduled to arrive at Hog's Back Park at 1:30 p.m. and finish his march at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at 4 p.m.
"We have been in contact with Mr. Topp and his group and have plans in place to ensure that he can safely and lawfully move from the west end of the city down to the Parliament Hill buildings," interim chief Bell said on Monday.
Speaking in Ottawa last week, Topp said a number of groups that formed out of the Freedom Convoy had come together to protest the federal government.
"What I would like to see with the establishment of C3 - the Canadian Citizens Coalition is for us to have further conversations about the way forward, about the way of the future, of what we see Canada being and becoming," said Topp.
PARLIAMENT HILL
Visitors to Parliament Hill will need to pass through a security checkpoint, and be searched by a Parliamentary Protective Service officer.
A sign on the fence along Wellington Street says several items are restricted, including tables, speakers, barbecues, aerosols, weapons, fireworks and sporting equipment.
MOTOR VEHICLE CONTROL ZONE
A motor vehicle control zone remains in effect around the Parliamentary Precinct, downtown Ottawa and roads near LeBreton Flats.
The zone stretches from Colonel By Drive/Sussex Drive in the east, Booth Street in the west, Laurier Avenue in the south and Wellington Street in the north, along with the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Albert Street west of Booth Street.
The roads in the motor vehicle control zone are not closed today; however, motor vehicles taking part in any form of demonstration, event or protest will not be permitted in the area. There will be no on-street parking or stopping on roads in the control zone.
The city of Ottawa says a motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday at 8 a.m. until July 4 at 6 a.m. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)
TICKETING AND TOWING VEHICLES
Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says officers are out ensuring all parking regulations are observed in the motor vehicle control zone.
"All vehicles found failing to observe the no-stopping zones will be ticketed and towed. Parking time limits and no parking zones outside the centre core will also be strictly enforced," the city said.
Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Ottawa Bylaw says 120 parking tickets were issued and 28 vehicles were towed in the vehicle control zone.
Ottawa Bylaw will also be focusing on the following bylaws to ensure residents and visitors obey the rules over the Canada Day weekend.
- No unnecessary motor-vehicle or other noise, including speakers or shouting
- No unnecessary motor-vehicle idling
- No encumbering a sidewalk or roadway by any means, including setting up tents or other illegal structures
- No public urination and defecation
- No open air fires
- No littering
- Discharging of fireworks – contravening any regulations under Fireworks By-Law.
DOWNTOWN PARKING
Ottawa City Hall and the underground municipal parking facility will be closed all weekend.
City Hall and the parking structure will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. on Monday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30 - July 3
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NACI recommends fall COVID-19 booster in advance of possible future wave
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending booster shots this fall in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19 in Canada.
Woman, 20, fatally shot while pushing 3-month-old baby in stroller in New York
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her 3-month-old infant daughter in a stroller on New York's Upper East Side, police say.
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
About half of Americans say Trump should be charged for U.S. Capitol riot: poll
About half of Americans believe former U.S. President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a new poll shows.
'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding amid war with Russia
Ukrainians are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated from the northern Chernihiv region. Now, people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches.
Migrants who died in trailer tragedy were seeking better lives
As families of the 67 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned on Monday in Texas began to confirm their worst fears and talk of their relatives, a common narrative of pursuing a better life took shape from Honduras to Mexico.
Border restrictions to enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
-
Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup with 6-3 victory over Hamilton Bulldogs
The Saint John Sea Dogs are Memorial Cup champions once again.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
Toronto
-
Ontario man loses almost 500,000 travel points worth $5,000
An Ontario man says he's frustrated with his bank after almost 500,000 of his travel points disappeared.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
Montreal
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Canadians flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a bit of a shock this summer as the head of the Trudeau airport says airlines will "likely" be asked to cancel some flights — or even destinations altogether.
-
Montreal girl, 4, desperately needs stem cell donation
A social media campaign to help find a compatible stem cell donor for a four-year-old girl in Montreal is putting a spotlight on the lack of diversity in donor lists.
-
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
Northern Ontario
-
Espanola teen creates climate change awareness app
Punya Pandey of Espanola says an article on climate change inspired him to create an app to raise awareness about the issue.
-
Sudbury’s music scene offers something for everyone with three festivals set for this summer
The Northern Lights Festival Boreal, Sudbury’s Summer Concert Series and Up Here Festival are promising an action-packed summer in the city.
-
Trial begins in 2018 murder case in Elliot Lake
The trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Elliot Lake man got underway this week in a Sault Ste. Marie courtroom.
London
-
Collision closes Crediton Road Wednesday night
Crediton Road, just south of Exeter is closed between Airport Line and Ausable line following a collision, Wednesday evening.
-
Four taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Elgin County
A panel van went up in flames following a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County on Wednesday, police say the occupants were able to safely escape.
-
School's out for summer! London, Ont. students celebrate last day of school
It was the last day of school for most elementary school students in the region and a time for students and teachers to look forward to summer.
Winnipeg
-
Four years after completion, new interchange already requires concrete repairs
A four-year-old road project that cost the province a quarter billion dollars is already in need of repairs.
-
Winnipeg airport feeling 'ripple effect' of delays across Canada
Canadian travellers are having to employ the 'hurry up and wait' practice at airports across the country lately according to new data. According to the Winnipeg Airport Authority (WAA), this impact isn't being felt to the same extent as other airports in the country.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
Kitchener
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
-
Kitchener rally condemns Roe v. Wade reversal
In the wake of the landmark Supreme Court decision south of the border, demonstrators in Kitchener showed up in support of abortion rights.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
A 27-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Hensall on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Calgary
-
Parade float attacked Sikh articles of faith, U of C expert says
An expert at the University of Calgary says a float in a small Alberta town's annual parade made a mockery of some of the symbols the Sikh religion hold sacred.
-
Calgary teen charged in alleged murder-for-hire attempt
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 16-year-old has been charged following an investigation into reports the teen had tried to hire someone to commit a murder for them.
-
Trucks hits house in southeast Calgary
Two trucks nearly plowed through the front exterior of a house in southeast Calgary Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man left with brain injury after random stabbing at hospital, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
-
Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate after woman found seriously injured
Saskatchewan RCMP found a 23-year-old woman seriously injured when they responded to a weapons complaint in Prince Albert.
Edmonton
-
Paul Hinman fighting claim he's been removed as Wildrose Independence leader
A man who insists he's still the leader of an Alberta separatist party says an effort to push him out, amid allegations of theft, is being led by "agents" who have infiltrated the board.
-
Guilty verdict for man who killed 1-year-old son in Fort Saskatchewan
Damien Christopher Starrett was found guilty of killing his one-year-old son Ares Starrett and assaulting another child in a Fort Saskatchewan home on Nov. 23, 2019.
-
Funnel cloud spotted south of Edmonton
Thunderstorms over the Leduc region spawned a small funnel cloud Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
'How could so much have been missed?' Family of disabled B.C. senior who nearly died of neglect speaks out
Regena Cameron remembers the shock of seeing cousin Jeanette in a B.C. hospital three years ago, after she was admitted in what a judge later called "an advanced state of neglect." Now, she is speaking out, hoping to prevent further suffering.
-
B.C. cop used position to pursue 'intimate relationships' while on duty, authorities say
Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. RCMP officer who allegedly used his position to pursue "intimate relationships with women," both on and off duty.
-
BC Soccer dispute could sideline thousands of youth players
Close to 100,000 kids who play soccer in B.C. could be sideline because of a power struggle off the field.
Regina
-
Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Saskatchewan.
-
Flooding prompts RM of Lajord to declare state of emergency
The RM of Lajord has declared a state of emergency and is seeking government disaster assistance following flooding just east of Regina.
-
Regina police outline 3 options for decriminalizing drugs
The road to decriminalizing drugs in Regina is being paved. On Tuesday, the Board of Police Commissioners met to discuss the possibility of decriminalizing personal illicit drug possession in the city of Regina.