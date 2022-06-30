What you need to know about Canada Day preparations in Ottawa today

The police presence in Ottawa's downtown core is stepped up today, as the city prepares for Canada Day festivities and possible protests.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Ottawa and the LeBreton Flats area over the next few days to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday. Canadian Forces veteran James Topp will also complete his cross-country march at the National War Memorial, as he protests the remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Ottawa police interim Chief Steve Bell says the increased police presence will remain in place through the weekend.

"We've talked for a number of days about all the planning and preparation we have and the expectation of people attending," Bell told CTV News Ottawa. "I think what you're seeing is those plans coming into action and us being out there and vigilant around who's attending, and trying to make sure people that understand it's a safe place on Canada Day and you should come down and enjoy the festivities."

On Wednesday, officers stopped a small convoy of vehicles in the area of Pinecrest Road and Hwy. 417 and several tickets were issued. Bell defended the actions of officers to stop vehicles in the capital region.

"We actually have good legal grounds for the plans we've put in place. We make sure that we stay on legal grounds because that's very important as a police service," Bell said. "We're comfortable with the posture we're taking and the actions officers are taking, and it's all in the name that we ensure public safety and we can have a good, festive Canada Day."

JAMES TOPP ARRIVES IN OTTAWA

Canadian Forces veteran James Topp will finish his cross-country march to protest the remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates today at the National War Memorial.

Topp began his March for Freedom on February 20 at the Terry Fox Statue in Vancouver.

The final leg of his journey will begin at 1811 Robertson Road at 10 a.m. Topp is scheduled to arrive at Hog's Back Park at 1:30 p.m. and finish his march at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at 4 p.m.

"We have been in contact with Mr. Topp and his group and have plans in place to ensure that he can safely and lawfully move from the west end of the city down to the Parliament Hill buildings," interim chief Bell said on Monday.

Speaking in Ottawa last week, Topp said a number of groups that formed out of the Freedom Convoy had come together to protest the federal government.

"What I would like to see with the establishment of C3 - the Canadian Citizens Coalition is for us to have further conversations about the way forward, about the way of the future, of what we see Canada being and becoming," said Topp.

PARLIAMENT HILL

Visitors to Parliament Hill will need to pass through a security checkpoint, and be searched by a Parliamentary Protective Service officer.

A sign on the fence along Wellington Street says several items are restricted, including tables, speakers, barbecues, aerosols, weapons, fireworks and sporting equipment.

MOTOR VEHICLE CONTROL ZONE

A motor vehicle control zone remains in effect around the Parliamentary Precinct, downtown Ottawa and roads near LeBreton Flats.

The zone stretches from Colonel By Drive/Sussex Drive in the east, Booth Street in the west, Laurier Avenue in the south and Wellington Street in the north, along with the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Albert Street west of Booth Street.

The roads in the motor vehicle control zone are not closed today; however, motor vehicles taking part in any form of demonstration, event or protest will not be permitted in the area. There will be no on-street parking or stopping on roads in the control zone.

The city of Ottawa says a motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday at 8 a.m. until July 4 at 6 a.m. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)

TICKETING AND TOWING VEHICLES

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says officers are out ensuring all parking regulations are observed in the motor vehicle control zone.

"All vehicles found failing to observe the no-stopping zones will be ticketed and towed. Parking time limits and no parking zones outside the centre core will also be strictly enforced," the city said.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Ottawa Bylaw says 120 parking tickets were issued and 28 vehicles were towed in the vehicle control zone.

Ottawa Bylaw will also be focusing on the following bylaws to ensure residents and visitors obey the rules over the Canada Day weekend.

No unnecessary motor-vehicle or other noise, including speakers or shouting

No unnecessary motor-vehicle idling

No encumbering a sidewalk or roadway by any means, including setting up tents or other illegal structures

No public urination and defecation

No open air fires

No littering

Discharging of fireworks – contravening any regulations under Fireworks By-Law.

DOWNTOWN PARKING

Ottawa City Hall and the underground municipal parking facility will be closed all weekend.

City Hall and the parking structure will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. on Monday.