

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The calendar says Spring, but Old Man Winter is refusing to leave Ottawa.

Wednesday was the snowiest April 9 in Ottawa history, with 8.8 cm of snow falling at the Ottawa Airport. That broke the previous record of 4.2 cm set back in 2000.

The April storm caused problems on roads across the region. Ottawa Police and the OPP reported over 100 collisions on Ottawa roads Wednesday.

City of Ottawa snow plows were deployed as the snow began to fall. Area manager, core roads Bryden Denyes tells CTV News the April storm posed a challenge, with freezing rain in the far south and snow and ice pellets in other areas of the city.

Ottawa has had snow on the ground since November 13, including a record 147 straight days. Twitter user @YOW_Weather says Ottawa set a record with consecutive days of at least 1 cm of snow on the ground.