Snowbirds scheduled to fly over Ottawa, Eastern Ontario Thursday
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 6:47AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 7, 2020 6:58AM EDT
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly in the team’s signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke, over Fredericton, on Sunday,May 3, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa may not be able to unite in person, but we can all look up at the sky at the same time.
The famed Snowbirds jets are scheduled to fly over Ottawa-Gatineau Thursday afternoon, circling for a landing at about 5:15 p.m.
THURSDAY'S FLYPASTS: Routes and times are subject to change. Watch our Facebook or Twitter accounts for updates on take-offs. #OPinspiration #cfsnowbirds #rcaf #ottawa #gatineau #montreal #quebec #cornwall pic.twitter.com/IJfZ5A7fgS— CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 7, 2020
The afternoon flight plan begins with a take-off in Montreal at 4:15 p.m. with a path along the St. Lawrence River.
The planes are expected to take a right turn over Cornwall at 4:30 p.m., heading northwest towards the capital.
Thursday's forecast for Ottawa-Gatineau is predicting showers.
The Snowbirds have been taking flight in order to give Canadians a morale boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.