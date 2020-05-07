OTTAWA -- Ottawa may not be able to unite in person, but we can all look up at the sky at the same time.

The famed Snowbirds jets are scheduled to fly over Ottawa-Gatineau Thursday afternoon, circling for a landing at about 5:15 p.m.

The afternoon flight plan begins with a take-off in Montreal at 4:15 p.m. with a path along the St. Lawrence River.

The planes are expected to take a right turn over Cornwall at 4:30 p.m., heading northwest towards the capital.

Thursday's forecast for Ottawa-Gatineau is predicting showers.

The Snowbirds have been taking flight in order to give Canadians a morale boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.