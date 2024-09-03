Snowbirds and UK Red Arrows fly over Ottawa-Gatineau Wednesday

The Snowbirds and the United Kingdom's Air Force conducted a flypast over Ottawa and Gatineau Wednesday evening.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows flew a west to east route along the Ottawa River between at around 6:30 p.m.

The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows" perform a flypast during a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Southsea, England, Wednesday June 5, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

The flypast was meant to highlight the North American tour of the RAF Red Arrows and the opening of the new UK High Commission.

The Thunderbirds will also be performing flypasts over Ottawa and Gatineau on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

"Flybys by RCAF aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions," the RCAF said.

CTV News toured the new UK High Commission in Ottawa on Sussex Drive in January, after moving from its former location on Elgin Street near the National War Memorial. The flyby will celebrate the official opening of the building on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art building, known to be the "greenest" of all UK diplomatic buildings, is located within the Earnscliffe National Historic Site, which has been the official residence for British high commissioners for more than 90 years.

The Snowbirds and the Red Arrows will also be performing at the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa this weekend.