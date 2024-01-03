Snow and cold temperatures on the way for Ottawa

There is some good news in the forecast for winter enthusiasts this week, with the first flakes of snow in 2024 expected today before cold temperatures move in.

Environment Canada is calling for 2 cm of snow tonight, with temperatures set to drop to seasonal levels on Thursday and Friday.

It will be cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of flurries. High plus 2 C.

Snow tonight. Amount 2 cm. Low minus 8 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 16 degrees.

Flurries ending Thursday morning then clearing. High minus 6 C.

Environment Canada says the low Thursday night will be minus 16 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of minus 4 C.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries both days. Daytime highs will be minus 8 C on Saturday and minus 6 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 15 C.