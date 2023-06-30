Smoky conditions not deterring Canada Day camping in the Ottawa Valley

Despite a blanket of smoke still covering the Ottawa Valley, many Canadians are still packing up the camper to spend this Canada Day long weekend outdoors.

At Bona Vista Campground in Cobden, owner Bonnie Seguin says nobody has called to cancel a reservation due to poor weather.

"With the fires that have been happening, it's been a little bit more difficult," Seguin tells CTV News.

"We can't have campfires right now. Our campers are making the most of it. We had a couple of days that were pretty smoky, pretty hard to breathe. But you know, once the winds blew in, it turned out to be okay."

Canada Day weekend is one not to be missed in the Ottawa Valley. That's why seasonal camper like Derrick Stoddard does his best to manage, despite breathing troubles.

"I find it very hard. I have masks here available. If I come out and it's really, really bad then I'll have to have a mask on because my breathing gets really tough."

A campsite at the Bona Vista Campground in Cobden, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Environment Canada says of all the days this Canada Day weekend, Friday will be the worst on the air quality index, with conditions slowly improving.

"We still expect a seven [on the index] is a possibility even into tonight," says Gerald Chang, warning preparedness meteorologist.

"On Canada Day already it's at a moderate risk level. So around five or even six."

Weekend camper Gerald Leroux says Canada Day weekend is a big one for his family, which shares five RV spaces at Bona Vista. Cancelling their plans this weekend was never an option.

"To be at home or to be here I think it would have been the same thing," says Leroux.

"We have the trailer; we have the A/C in the trailer. So after a while outside if we have to because of the smog being so thick, we will go inside a little bit and spend some time in the A/C."

Restrictions on campers due to environmental conditions are in place depending on where campgrounds are located.

Campers should check with local fire services before lighting any campfires or fireworks this weekend.