Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec will blow back into the national capital region today, with the air quality expected to deteriorate to 'high risk' today and Thursday.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers to end near 12 p.m. Wednesday, with "local smoke becoming widespread smoke" this afternoon.
Widespread smoke is expected to blanket Ottawa over the next two days.
Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index rated Ottawa's air quality as 1 – 'low risk' at 6 a.m., with the air quality expected to deteriorate to 9 – 'high risk' by 4 p.m.
A special air quality statement is in effect for the Kingston area, Pembroke, Petawawa, Coden, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie areas.
High levels of air pollution will develop tonight due to smoke from forest fires," Environment Canada said. "Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area tonight, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions may improve for some areas Friday."
Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Ontario and Quebec has been blowing through Ottawa through the month of June, prompting several special air quality warnings for the region. Last weekend, the smoky weather forced the city of Ottawa to close beaches and outdoor pools, while the organizers of the Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival and the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival cancelled activities on Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa weather
Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa.
Showers ending near 12 p.m. then cloudy with a chance of showers. High 21 C. The humidex will make it feel like 26 degrees.
Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 14 C.
Widespread smoke on Thursday. High 26 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
The outlook for Canada Day calls for mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.
