SMITHS FALLS, ONT -- A Smiths Falls high school is encouraging students to get creative while they stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veronica Horsey is the School Council Chair at Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute and came up with the idea of the "Stay at Home Creativity Challenge" in the middle of the night.

“I kind of obsessed about helping the students stay healthy, engaged and fun,” said Horsey.

“So I just brainstormed and about three in the morning this idea came to me. I got up and wrote it down and decided to go for it.”

Students can come up with any idea they’d like, such as sewing, writing, building, acting, singing and so on.

“There are so many things like drawing, sculpting, cooking, constructing. There are a lot of people who have skills like welding and building engines and just creative art,” Horsey said.

“I want students to remember that in the midst of really hard things, they have a lot to offer. The creativity, the ideas, the energy they bring, we miss it and we need that. All of the adults, we are inspired by our youth and I think we need to see some of that right now.”

The students can submit their entry by video, photo or PDF for a chance to win a $100 gift card of their choice.

Over two dozen students have already started projects, including Grade 10 student Jayden Spencer. He decided to build a homemade gym in his backyard.

“I’m into fitness and I love to exercise, and I thought the challenge would be a great opportunity to pursue these goals. So I built this structure that allows me to do pull-ups and muscle ups,” Spencer said.

“I designed it in my head and then I built it using wood and a bar that I found in my house.”

Spencer adds he believes the challenge is good for the students during the pandemic.

“I think that this challenge is great because it will inspire kids to set their mind to a goal and allow them to do it and share the results and to inspire others to do the same.”

Crystal Birtch is in Grade 9 at SFDCI and she designs costumes.

“One day I decided, why not make a ball gown because I like making costumes and so I built a dress. Being able to have the time to actually go into building a huge project, this dress, is very helpful. It’s very calming,” Birtch said.

Livia Elliott is also a Grade 9 student who loves writing.

“I decided to do a poem about social media. It’s about the time before social media and how we loved our lives and how it’s created problems in our lives today,” Elliott said.

“It’s a really great opportunity for kids to get involved and do something that they love. It let me get out my creative side because I like writing a lot.”

Horsey has even noticed students who struggled with school work take on this challenge.

“We’ve talked to some students who had a hard time engaging in school work who are really excited about this project, which was kind of the idea to get some creativity going and just help overall being more engaged in school.”

Horsey also hopes other schools across eastern Ontario and around the world will take on the challenge.

“I would love for this to catch on. So many schools have a School Council that has fundraised money and that money is sitting there, so I think why don’t we inspire our students. Why don’t we reward them, give them a bit of motivation and just let them have fun,” Horsey said.

“We’re hoping that this creativity will just kind of spark something in them. The natural health consequences of being creative are amazing. It’ll boost your spirits, it’ll give you more energy, uou’ll sleep better. It will kind of counterbalance some depression or anxiety, so it’s kind of a win-win.”

Horsey hopes students at Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute will feel inspired during this difficult time.

“I really just want to encourage students everywhere that we are thinking about you. We miss you. We care about you and we really hope that you, in the midst of all this, don’t feel lost and unheard because we really want to hear your voice.”