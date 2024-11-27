Smiths Falls police propose 21 per cent budget increase next year

Smiths Falls police are proposing a 21 per cent increase to its budget next year, with the chief saying the hike reflects the current state of policing in the city.

Smiths Falls Police Service chief Jodi Empey says the increase is due to a variety of factors, including staffing level issues and population growth. The city has also seen an increase in intimate partner violence, drugs, addiction and mental health issues.

Statistics presented to the Smiths Falls Police Services Board last week reported that 70 per cent of residents felt crime had increased in the last year. Police responded to 226 calls for intimate partner violence, compared to 212 in 2023.

"I know having your own municipal police service is very costly but as you can see across the province and with the increases that you're seeing with OPP municipalities, it's the reality of policing," Empey told the board.

Smiths Falls shares jurisdiction of the town with the Ontario Provincial Police and hasn't seen the type of funding other police services receive.

"We only have 10 officers working the front-line. That is low, low, low for Smiths Falls," Empey said.

"Whereas other police services had seven, eight, nine, 10 per cent increases over those years, we haven't and so this is almost like a catch-up."

The projected population growth for Smiths Falls is over 11,000 and growing.

Police budgets in cities and towns policed by OPP are also set to increase in part because of a new policing contract and a return to pre-pandemic levels of service.

If approved, the budget for OPP in Pembroke is expected to increase by 19 per cent, Bonnechere Valley will see a 23 per cent increase and Arnprior's police budget will increase by 21 per cent.

