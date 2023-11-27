OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Smiths Falls, Ont. OPP arrest two in drugs, firearms bust

    Firearms seized in Smiths Falls drug bust. (OPP) Firearms seized in Smiths Falls drug bust. (OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County have charged two people in connection with a drug bust at a home in Smiths Falls, Ont. on Nov. 23.

    A statement by OPP on Monday morning said a search warrant was executed at a residence in the town and quantities of suspected cocaine, opioids, firearms and other prohibited items were found.

    The arrests were made in coordination with the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Community Centre Street Crime Unit, the Smiths Falls Police Service, the East Region Emergency Response Team and the Tactics and Rescue Unit.

    OPP canine also participated.

    Police did not provide further details but shared photos of the firearms seized.

    Benjamin Duhamel, 34, of Smiths falls was charged with:

    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - two counts
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

    Vernon Watts, 57, of Smiths Falls, was charged with:

    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition - two counts
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a schedule I substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

    Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Fourth victim confirmed dead in Winnipeg shooting

    Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News