Small town food bank devastated by fire

SOUTH MOUNTAIN, ONT. -

In the small town of South Mountain, about 50 kilometres south of Ottawa, the House of Lazarus Food Bank serves hundreds of people every year.

Located on Main Street in the heart of the town, the food bank and warehouse suffered a devastating fire on April 25, leaving many who depend on its services hoping a new permanent location can be found.

The fire leaving the contents of the building worthless, items donated by the community gone, except for some frozen meat which was recovered from the walk-in freezer by first responders once the fire was under control.

The House of Lazarus is now in need of funds and donations of food to restock and rebuild their services. A temporary location is now open in the Mountain Township Agricultural Hall, thanks to the local Lions Club.

Executive Director Cathy Ashby says she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and hopes they can have a new permanent location up and running soon.

"We are really humbled at the House of Lazarus with the community response; we are so grateful and thankful," Ashby said. "It’s going to take a wile to recover from this."