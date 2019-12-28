A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon as it was landing at Ottawa’s Rockcliffe Airport, just east of downtown.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

The pilot was the plane’s only occupant and was uninjured, a spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board said in an email.

The plane was a Cessna 152, a plane that fits up to two people including the pilot.

The TSB is assessing the incident, but not planning to deploy any investigators, the spokesman said.