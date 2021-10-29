OTTAWA -- Ottawa's new COVID-19 case count is holding steady, although hospitalizations from the virus saw a slight uptick on Friday.

There are six patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, including two in intensive care. That's up from four patients on Thursday, with one in ICU.

But Ottawa Public Health recorded 28 new cases on Friday, meaning new caseloads have been below 30 every day since last Saturday.

The city's postivity rate is also down slight, to 1.4 per cent.

Across the province, there are 419 new cases of COVID-19. Officials recorded no new deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 21 to Oct. 27): 18.3 (down from 18.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 22 to Oct. 28): 1.4 per cent (down from 1.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.93 (up from 0.89)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 419 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 279 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. There are 140 cases in fully vaccinated people.

Of the 211 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, 182 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

In intensive care, there are 130 people provincewide, 116 of whom are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 830,811 (+950)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 795,138 (+1,664)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 213 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 221 on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 36 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,996.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday. But two people in their 40s have been released from hospital since Wednesday, and two people older than 70 have been admitted.

One person is in an Ottawa ICU with an active case of COVID-19.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 4 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,878 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (4,102 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,881 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,729 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (4,050 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,533 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,077 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,148 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (877 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 809 (+2)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,423

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,040 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 3,339 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 25)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: