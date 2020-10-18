OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, putting Ottawa's total since the start of the pandemic at more than 6,000 cases.

Two new deaths were also reported.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been a total of 6,036 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

According to Ottawa Public Health data there has been an average of 83 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa daily in the seven days between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18 inclusive. From Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, there was an average of 100 cases per day.

The COVID-19 death toll in Ottawa now stands at 303 residents.

The new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are among 658 new cases reported provincewide on Sunday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals fell slightly to 47, down from 48 on Saturday. Eight people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital:

eight are in their 90s or older (0 in ICU);

eight are in their 80s (0 in ICU);

thirteen are in their 70s (4 in ICU);

eight are in their 60s (2 in ICU);

seven are in their 50s (1 in ICU);

two are in their 40s (0 in ICU);

one is in their 30s (0 in ICU); and

there are no people under the age of 30 currently in the hospital or in the ICU.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly on Sunday.

There are 790 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 785 active cases on Saturday. In the past week, the number of active cases has fallen, overall, from 817 on Oct. 11.

A total of 4,943 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, 60 more compared to Saturday.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

The Ontario government says 40,850 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario in the past 24 hours. The backlog of people waiting for test results provincewide fell from 33,630 on Saturday to 23,609 on Sunday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 testing task force has not yet reported figures for Oct. 17.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (377 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (642 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (1,314 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (819 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 10 new cases (781 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 17 new cases (693 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (479 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (309 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (368 cases total)

90+ years old: One new removed (252 cases total)

The ages of two people who have tested positive are unknown

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported seven new cases, for a total of 418 cases since the pandemic began.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported no new cases on Sunday. There have been 66 cases in that region.

Two cases were removed from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health's case count, which now stands at 168 total cases.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported two new cases on Sunday, for a cumulative total of 416.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported two more cases, for a total of 78 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, for a total of 2,024 cases since the pandemic began. One new death from COVID-19 was also reported in the Outaouais for the first time in more than a month. Thirty-five people in the Outaouais have died from COVID-19.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 74 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Outbreaks ended at École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Marie and a local rooming house.

New outbreaks were declared at a Grandir Ensemble daycare location and at Residence St. Louis.

There is one active community outbreak at an unidentified workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-05 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-06 Andrew Fleck Children's Services – 2020-10-07 Andrew Fleck Children's Services - 2020-10-12 Centre parascholaire Alpha Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4) Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Horizon-Jeunesse École élémentaire Catholique Saint-Joseph-d'Orléans École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité Farley Mowat Public School Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée (NEW) Kanata Montessori Matreshka Child Care Centre Portobello Early Learning Centre Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne St. Jerome Catholic School St. Joseph High School St. Luke School St. Peter High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Bridlewood Trails Carlingview Manor Centre d'accueil Champlain Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Colonel By retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Garry J. Armstrong Governor's Walk Hillel Lodge Innovative Community Support Services Jardin Royal Garden Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W (NEW) Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building Peter D. Clark Prince of Wales Manor The Ravines retirement home Residence St. Louis (NEW) Rideau Place Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood Tamir Foundation Villa Marconi Walk of Grace Residential Services Waterford Retirement Community West End Villa Westwood Building 1 retirement home Wildpine Retirement Home Windsor Park retirement home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).