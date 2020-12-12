OTTAWA -- Ski hills in Quebec red zones have been given the green light to open for the season.

Friday was opening day at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, QC, about a twenty minute drive from Ottawa in the hills of Gatineau Park.

The ski hill is also in a COVID-19 red zone and, while they have been given the go ahead to open, there are a number of rules that come with it.

Chair lifts are restricted to family members only, otherwise you have to take it by yourself. Masks are required while on site and you must come prepared and be ready to ski. The chalet is open only for washrooms and 20-minute warm-ups; no food or beverages are allowed inside. Outside food is prohibited; however there is a food truck with coffee on site.

Ski hills in the red zone regions cannot stop interprovincial travel, but the Quebec government is not recommending it.

That's not stopping some Ottawa residents from crossing the border to hit the slopes for a little fresh air, while still staying safe.

"It's a wonderful way to break the pandemic curse," says Ottawa resident Mark Mulvey. "As long as we all abide by the rules, I don't see any issue with it."

Camp Fortune assistant director Erin Boucher says if you do plan to head into the zone, you need to think about where you're going and what you're doing. She says safety for visitors and workers is paramount but is confident there is plenty of space to stay safe.

"There is no site capacity as long as everybody is keeping their distance on the site and absolutely no gatherings," says Boucher, who says Camp Fortune will be limiting daily ticket sales and giving priority to season pass holders.

"It's best to buy your ticket online in advance because quantities will be limited," she says.

Despite limitations, Camp Fortune says with cooler weather on the way, they are confident that more runs will be opening and it will be a good winter ski season.

Mont Tremblant in the Laurentians is expected to slip into the red in the coming days. The Quebec government is urging people not to travel into the region.