OTTAWA -- With another heat warning in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario, you may be looking for a place to cool down and beat the heat.

The City of Gatineau has extended operating hours at outdoor swimming pools, wading pools and beaches starting Sunday so residents can cool off.

CTV News Ottawa looks at six place to cool off during this heat warning.

Beaches

Beaches in the City of Ottawa remain open for the summer. Lifeguards are on duty daily at Mooney's Bay, Petrie Island and Westboro beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.ottawa.ca

The National Capital Commission's beaches at Leamy Lake and in Gatineau Park at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake are open daily. Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (7 p.m. at Leamy Lake)

The City of Gatineau's beaches are open daily. The city says starting July 26, lifeguards will be on duty an extra hour to 8 p.m. during the heat warning.

Pools, wading pools and splash pads

The City of Ottawa's outdoor and indoor swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads are open for the summer. Click the links for a list of hours and locations.

The City of Gatineau's outdoor swimming pools, wading pools and splash pads are open. The city says as of July 26, hours at wading pools and swimming pools will be extended an extra hour due to the heat warning.

Piscine et pataugeoire Fontaine (120 rue Charlevoix, secteur Hull);

Piscine Sauvageau (179 rue Mutchmore, secteur Hull);

Piscine Laurent-Groulx (1 rue Lévesque, secteur Hull);

Piscine Desjardins (1, rue Goyette, secteur Hull)

Pataugeoire La Vérendrye (rue Main, secteur Gatineau);

Plage Des Cèdres (rue Raoul-Roy, secteur Aylmer);

Plage du Lac-Beauchamp (741 boul. Maloney Est, secteur Gatineau);

Plage du parc Moussette (361 boul. Lucerne, secteur Hull).

Greenspaces

Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in the shade or at a park or greenspace. Greenspaces are open in both Ottawa and Gatineau.

All parks in the City of Ottawa are now open, and children can play on the playground equipment.

Gatineau Park is also open for visitors.

Museums

Some museums have reopened in the national capital region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Gallery of Canada is open Thursday to Sunday.

Canadian Museum of History is open Thursday to Sunday (Most exhibits are outdoors, but guided tours of the Grand Hall are available). Tickets are available online.

Canadian War Museum is open Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are available online.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum is open

Let's go to the mall

All malls are open in the City of Ottawa if you want to go shopping and cool off. The City of Ottawa's mandatory face mask bylaw requires you to wear a face mask while in the mall.

Here is a look at malls that are open:

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Carlingwood Shopping Centre

Place d'Orleans

Rideau Centre

St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Malls in Gatineau are also open

Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in an air-conditioned space when available.

Movie theatres

The Mayfair Theatre is open

The Bytowne Cinema is open

Cine Starz Cinemas at 250 Centrum Blvd. and at St. Laurent Centre are open