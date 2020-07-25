OTTAWA -- Expect another hot, muggy, summer weekend in Ottawa.

A heat warning is once again in effect for the capital and parts of eastern Ontario.

According to Environment Canada, we can expect temperatures to "approach or meet heat warning criteria today" and to be warmer than average overnight.

"Sunday will be even hotter and more humid with daytime high temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius and Humidex values in the low 40s expected," the warning states.

Cooler air is expected to move in by Tuesday.

Saturday's forecast is sunny, with a high of 31°C and a humidex of 35.

Overnight, just a few clouds, with a low of 20°C.

Sunday's forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix and a high of 33°C with a humidex of 42.

A 30 per cent chance of showers is in the overnight forecast into Monday morning, but expect another muggy night with a low of 21°C.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 31°C. Environment Canada expects to see humidex values in the "high 30s" on Monday.

Tuesday's forecast is partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28°C.

Wednesday could see a return to more seasonal norms with sunshine, a few clouds, and a high of 26°C.

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave