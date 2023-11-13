Six charged in province-wide drug trafficking ring in Ottawa-Gatineau, Thunder Bay
Six individuals in the Ottawa-Gatineau region and Thunder Bay, Ont. have been arrested with a total of 42 offenses under the Criminal Code amounting to a total seizure of $200,000 of illicit drugs.
Ontario Provincial Police executed a warrant on Nov. 9 in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Gatineau and Thunder Bay through the force's Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG).
The multi-jurisdictional investigation, known as Project ALLOY, began in July after investigators learned of a criminal network trafficking illicit drugs – including crystal meth and cocaine.
Other partners in the investigation included the Ottawa Police, Gatineau Police, Thunder Bay Police and various OPP detachments.
"Drug trafficking and the resulting violence is claiming lives at unprecedented levels, and this is especially true in our remote and northern communities," said OPP detective inspector Lee Fulford.
"The six accused who were arrested as a part of Project ALLOY targeted vulnerable populations through criminal drug trafficking activities, and put everyone at risk through the firearms they possessed - which in some cases were loaded."
Police the six individuals are being charged with a wide-ranging amount of charges, which include trafficking, possession and conspiracy charges for drugs and firearms.
OPP says the seized items include but are "not limited" to:
- More than 2.6 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine;
- More than 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine;
- 6,898 suspected methamphetamine tablets;
- 175 x suspected hydromorphone pills;
- Five suspected ecstasy pills (MDMA);
- 2.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine;
- Four rifles and one loaded shotgun;
- Eight handguns, one of which was loaded;
- A crossbow and prohibited weapon (brass knuckles);
- Numerous magazines and a large quantity of ammunition;
- 35 x suspected oxycodone tablets;
- 33 grams and 739 tablets/pills of methamphetamine (speed);
- Property obtained by crime;
- Drug trafficking paraphernalia;
- United States currency and a large quantity of Canadian currency;
- Two vehicles (BMW and a stolen Ford pickup truck); and,
- 11 x cell phones
The accused, all adults ranging in age from 31 to 46-years-old will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa in the coming month.
