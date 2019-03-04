

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a Kingston, Ont., police officer is facing five criminal charges after injuries to a cyclist last year.

The SIU says the incident happened in September 2018 when the officer pulled up next to the cyclist in a police cruiser and asked him to stop.

When the cyclist refused to do so, the SIU alleges the officer hit him with the cruiser, throwing him off the bike.

The SIU says the 39-year-old man suffered unspecified, serious injuries.

Kinston Police Service Const. Daniel Attwood is facing one count each of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

The SIU is an oversight body that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.