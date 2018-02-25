

CTV Ottawa





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in the Wellington West neighbourhood.

The SIU says Ottawa Police responded to calls at the Metro grocery store on Carleton Avenue, just one block east of Island Park Drive around 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Police were told a man was in the store branding a weapon. Ottawa Paramedics say they treated two patients, one of them, a man in his 40's was suffering from 'significant' stab wounds and sent to hospital. The other patient, a woman in her 50's suffered minor injuries.

Police located the man in the alleyway near the grocery store.

The SIU says there was an “interaction” between the man and officers, and one of the officers discharged a firearm multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Witnesses tell CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron Oliver she heard four loud shots around 7:30 p.m., followed by the sound of a man screaming at the top of his lungs.

The SIU is asking anyone with information or possible video regarding the shooting to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

Witness says she heard four loud shots around 7:30, followed by the sound of a man screaming at the top of his lungs. @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) February 26, 2018

Another witness says he heard four loud bangs, a pause and then four more. Loud arguing could be heard overtop of their TV @ctvottawa — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) February 26, 2018