The SIU has identified 88-year-old Florence Wyatt-Morris as the victim in Tuesday's fatal crash on County Road Two just east of Napanee.

The SIU continues to investigate the crash that happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30. The SIU says an OPP officer attempted to stop a speeding SUV when it crashed into a second vehicle, killing the 88-year-old driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

The SIU is asking anyone with information about the chase or the crash to contact them.