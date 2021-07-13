OTTAWA -- The province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a man was pronounced dead in Orléans Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police were called to the 4400 block of Innes Rd. near Tenth Line Rd. around 5:50 a.m. after receiving a call about an unconscious man.

Ottawa Paramedics said they responded to a call about a cardiac arrest.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is called in any time there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.