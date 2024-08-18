Significant rainfall in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday

Ottawa continues to be under a special weather statement this Sunday, as significant rainfall bringing additional 20 to 40 millimetres of rain is in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

Ottawa received 19.8 mm on Saturday.

The weather agency said Sunday morning the rain is expected to continue into tonight, "leading to total rainfall amounts of 60 to 70 mm. Rainfall rates of up to 40 mm in an hour."

“Showers and thunderstorms will continue today. Locally higher amounts in thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening," Environment Canada says on its website.

While rapidly changing conditions are expected for the day, the weather agency says, rainfall warnings may be issued on a short notice.

Thunderstorms are expected to taper off on Monday. Showers will continue to start the week.

Weather forecast

The weather agency calls for a high of 23 C, and showers – 20 to 30 mm -- or thunderstorms Sunday. After midnight, showers – 10 mm to 15 mm -- or thunderstorms are expected to end, then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A low of 17 C is also forecasted.

Lower than average temperatures are anticipated to start the week. On Monday, a high of 18 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers is forecasted. A low of 11 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for the night.

On Tuesday, a high of 22 C and a low of 10 C are forecasted.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24. C and a low of 14 C.