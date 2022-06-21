Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?

Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?

A hybrid sitting of the House of Commons. A hybrid sitting of the House of Commons.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina