OTTAWA -- Shoppers lined up at Ottawa’s cannabis stores to stock up before the stores are ordered to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Government removed cannabis stores from the list of essential businesses allowed to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. All non-essential stores must close by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

There were long lines at the Stash & Co. Recreational Cannabis on Bank Street and the Fire & Flower Cannabis store on York Street Friday evening.

At Stash & Co., the line stretched half a city block.

Shoppers can still purchase cannabis through the Ontario Cannabis Store website.

LCBO and Beer Stores are deemed essential, and will be allowed to stay open