OTTAWA -- Shoppers Drug Mart is now providing a virtual care platform for customers to access medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pharmacy is teaming up with technology platform Maple to launch virtual care services for patients wanting to speak with doctors and other health care providers. Customers will be able to access the virtual care service, free of charge, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. until March 23.

Shoppers says in addition to providing COVID-19 screenings, virtual primary care visits will include diagnosing and providing prescriptions for minor ailments like bladder infections, UTIs, skin issues and more.

The virtual visit would be just like you were seeing a doctor or health care provider in person. The doctor can examine you as needed, ask questions about your symptoms, go through your health history and determine a diagnosis and treatment plan. Maple doctors are able to prescribe medications, excluding controlled substances, and provide a doctor’s digital sick note for work or school if necessary.

There will be no cost to the patients for the service, with all costs covered by Shoppers Drug Mart.

For more information, visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca