'She was kind, she was brilliant': Family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen struck and killed while cycling

Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.

"She was kind, she was brilliant," said Charlotte's mom Ashley Light. "She worked really hard at anything that she felt was worthwhile working hard on. That included her schoolwork."

"I would say her biggest passion was reading. She would read multiple books a week. She would read books and then reread them and reread them again," said Charlotte's dad Greg Light.

Charlotte was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding her bike along County Road 2 west of Long Sault, Ont. — about an hour from Ottawa — on Aug. 30. She was on her way to a friend's house.

Charlotte was wrapping up her soccer season and was going to be part of her school's dance team and part of three theatre productions.

"Her schedule was going to be jam packed, but she was pumped; she was ready for it," Ashley said. "Just being with her on the side of the road and just looking at her and saying there was so much she was looking forward to this year. So much. She was so excited for high school, so excited for the new challenges and activities she could participate in at school with her friends. She wanted to grow up so badly. She was so excited to become grown up, become independent."

Charlotte Light's family said she loved dance, theatre and soccer. (Submitted by the Light family)

Charlotte was going into Grade 9 at St. Joseph's Catholic Secondary School in Cornwall, where her dad is a teacher.

"We were both really looking forward to it," Greg said. "I would have loved to have her in my class one day and she expressed to me that she would have loved to have me as a teacher as well. And it breaks my heart that we can't share that now."

"We forgive her"

Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and so far no charges have been laid.

While at the scene, Ashley said they asked the OPP if the driver involved was okay.

"Our first thoughts was she's going to have to suffer with this for the rest of her life and yes, we are going to have to suffer with this too, but we recognize how difficult it would be to know you've harmed another child and she obviously didn't do it intentionally," Ashley said.

"We forgive her, that's all we can say. There's no hate, we feel for her, we pray for her."

Friends remember Charlotte

"She was the funniest person I knew. She was really smart, really brave," said Kailyn Lepera. "She loved soccer and dance and theatre, and she was really good at all of them. She was good at everything."

On Tuesday, some of Charlotte's best friends gathered in the Lights' backyard and spent time in Charlotte's bedroom like they'd done so many times before.

"To just bring back memories of Charlotte. You know, think about her," said Jacee Bonneville.

"And I felt like I was home because she always made me like a family," added Lyla Goulet.

The friends recalled some of her favourite times spent together.

"The grad party when we danced in the rain. And the kayaking at her 12th birthday," said Makenna Lemire.

"All of our friends were at the park and I had a lollipop and I placed it on a box so we could go do something. And Charlotte sat on it, and she had a lollipop stuck to her butt," Bonneville said laughing.

Faith and family

Charlotte was the oldest of six children.

"They admired her immensely," Greg said of Charlotte's siblings. "One of our daughters in particular, whatever Charlotte did, that's what she wanted to do."

Charlotte Light was the eldest of six children. (Submitted by the Light family)

A crowdfunding page to help the family financially has raised tens of thousands of dollars and their fridge and freezer have been filled with meals provided by family, friends and neighbours.

"We're doing, I guess, as well as we can be doing. This is quite literally a worst case scenario, losing a child," said Greg. "We're managing, I suppose, because of all the supports we have around us. We're so blessed for that."

Charlotte will be laid to rest on Thursday on what would have been her second day of high school.

"Pray for Charlotte. Hug your children, tell them you love them and if you really want to carry on Charlotte's story, her life, her legacy, live out your faith. Go back to church, praise God," Ashley said.