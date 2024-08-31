14-year-old cyclist dead after collision in South Stormont Township, police seeking witnesses
A 14-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in South Stormont Township, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Police say shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, they received a call reporting a crash on County Road 2, west of Long Sault.
When they arrived on the scene, they saw off-duty firefighters and other bystanders performing life-saving measures on the teenage girl. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Police say that according to the initial investigation, the girl was riding her bicycle eastbound on the westbound shoulder when she was struck by a westbound car.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 -- reference number E241157375.
The road was closed for several hours following the collision. It has since been re-opened.
